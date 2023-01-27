‘Could be difficult for…’ – Peterborough United v Portsmouth prediction: The72

Peterborough United host Portsmouth in League One this weekend.

New Pompey boss John Mousinho has won both of his first two games in charge against Exeter City and then Fleetwood Town, both 2-0 victories. Portsmouth are up to 10th and they sit just six points outside the play-off spots.

Peterborough sit 8th in League One with their game against Charlton Athletic being postponed last weekend. Posh have also recently appointed a new manager in Darren Ferguson – his fourth stint with the club. He won his first game back against Port Vale 2-0 last time out.

Portsmouth won the reverse fixture 2-1 back in September. However, a lot has changed since then for both clubs.

Ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have issued predictions for the clash…

Harry Ware

“This will be tough for both sides. With both having new managers and new ways of playing, there is not much to go off in terms of preparation. However, it is clear that whatever both have done so far has worked. Ferguson won his first game as Posh boss, with Mousinho winning his first two.

“I think Portsmouth have the better players. Mousinho has a range of talent to choose from when picking his side – something a lot of managers can only dream of when coming into a new job. However, with the way Ferguson’s side battled against Port Vale, it could be difficult for Portsmouth to handle. I think it will be a draw in the end.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 1-1 Portsmouth

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

Luke Phelps

“Portsmouth have started really well under Mousinho – perhaps better than many expected. Their promotion bid looks to be right back on track but this game against posh will be Mousinho’s toughest yet.

“And Posh remain well placed in the race for top-six. They’ve got a ringer in Jonson Clarke-Harris and talent throughout the side, so it should make for a compeitive game against Pompey this weekend.

“I can’t pick a winner either, but I can see a few goals in this one, so I’ll say score draw.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 2-2 Portsmouth