‘Could be a high-scoring one’ – Barrow v Northampton Town prediction: The72

Barrow will host Northampton Town in League Two this weekend.

Northampton Town are still firmly in the hunt for an automatic promotion spot, but their recent form will have raised a few eyebrows. They have won just once in their last five outings including losses fellow promotion hopefuls Salford City and Swindon Town.

Barrow themselves aren’t enjoying the best of form, winning just one of their last eight in all competitions. This win came against Mansfield Town and draws with the likes of Leyton Orient and Salford City are respectable, but they did also concede five goals against Stevenage.

Both sides have lofty ambitions this year and so this will be a clash worth keeping an eye on no matter what.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers issue their score predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“This is a tough one to call. Barrow’s inconsistency leaves doubts over whether or not they can sustain their fight for promotion while Northampton Town’s run of three losses in their last four has seen them slip away from the title fight.

“Both have shown defensive frailties at times and given some of the attacking firepower on show, this could be a high-scoring one.

“Again, it’s a tricky one to predict given their respective predicaments, but I’m going to back the visitors to get back on track in what could be a thoroughly entertaining game.”

Score prediction: Barrow 2-3 Northampton Town

Jamie Rooke

“Three of the last four Northampton Town goals have come from talismanic figure Sam Hoskins. His form is always a positive, but this does beg the question of whether they over reliant on him or not in the attacking third though.

“Barrow’s biggest worry is that they haven’t won on home soil since mid-November, something that they will be hoping to change in this one.

“Both sides have a lot going for them and so a score draw could well be on the cards.”

Score prediction: Barrow 2-2 Northampton Town