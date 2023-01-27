Bristol City eyeing Luton Town forward as Antoine Semenyo nears Premier League move

Bristol City have identified Luton Town’s Harry Cornick as a potential attacking addition amid Antoine Semenyo’s impending departure, Bristol Live has said.

Bristol City will know that bolstering their attacking ranks is crucial over the final days of the window as star forward Semenyo prepares to make his Premier League move to Bournemouth.

Although his departure comes as a blow, the Robins will have sufficient funds to strengthen their squad before Tuesday’s deadline.

Now, one man who has emerged on Nigel Pearson’s radar is Luton Town man Cornick.

Bristol Live reports that Bristol City had lined up the Hatters’ forward as a potential summer target given that his contract is expiring at the end of the season. However, the imminent loss of Semenyo means that City are increasingly likely to pounce now instead, and a deal could be done for a minimal fee.

The report does state he’s not the only option in mind though, with Pearson and co seemingly keeping an open mind in the final days of the window.

Getting the best out of Cornick…

Poole-born Cornick has been with Luton Town since 2017 now. Since then, he’s managed 38 goals and 31 assists in 234 games, operating in a range of attacking roles but mainly as a striker.

He has shown prolific form at this level but only once has it been sustained over the course of a full season. His most fruitful Championship campaign came last time around, managing 12 goals and five assists in 38 league outings in 2021/22.

Despite not being the most prolific or consistent forwards though, Cornick has traits that Pearson could get the best out of. He can play in a range of attacking roles and isn’t afraid to defend from the front, also providing a creative threat.

There are certainly positive traits Pearson could work with, so this could be a solid addition to the Robins’ attacking ranks.