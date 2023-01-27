Bolton Wanderers target leaves current club with player hoping for move to north-west

Cameron Jerome has left Luton Town via mutual consent, amid the striker’s links to Bolton Wanderers.

Jerome, 36, has today left Luton Town via mutual consent, the club has announced. The veteran striker joined Luton Town ahead of last season and has since scored four goals in 54 Championship outings for the club.

He’s been linked with a move to League One side Bolton Wanderers and Luton Town write that Jerome has left to ‘continue his career with a club closer to his north-west home’, suggesting that a move to League One side Bolton could be in the offing.

Jerome has previously flourished at League One level, last doing so with MK Dons in the 2020/21 campaign where he scored 13 and assisted four in 34 league appearances. Bolton went into this month’s transfer window needing attacking signings, and they’ve so far brought in Randell Williams, Shola Shoretire, and Daniel N’Lundulu, although the latter has recently picked up an injury.

Jerome on his way to Bolton?

Given the striker’s initial links to Bolton, and now the fact that he’s left Luton Town, it seems very likely that Jerome is no on his way to signing for Bolton.

And for Ian Evatt’s side, it’d be another quality signing in this month’s transfer window which has been a really positive one for the club, who weren’t all that busy last summer.

Bolton sit in 5th place of the table and have been in fine form of late, losing just one of their last 10 outings in all competitions.

For Jerome, a move to the north-west and to Bolton would see him living closer to home, and it would bring him back to a level where he’s been in prolific form before.

He’s been playing regularly for Luton Town this season and so there should be no doubt that he can still provide at League One level – this could be a potentially season-defining signing for Bolton.