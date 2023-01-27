Bolton Wanderers set sights on Luton Town ace, report claims

Bolton Wanderers are looking to strike a deal for Luton Town’s veteran striker Cameron Jerome before the end of the transfer window, Football League World has said.

Bolton Wanderers are still in the market for a fresh face or two before the month’s end and a number of players continue to be linked with moves to the University of Bolton Stadium.

Burton Albion striker Victor Adeboyejo is probably one of the most eye-catching names linked, and an official approach for the Brewers’ striker has reportedly put them at the front of the chase for his signature (Football Insider, via Football League World).

However, Football League World now claims he’s not the only striker on their radar.

They report that Luton Town forward Jerome is someone they are pushing to sign before Tuesday’s 11pm cut-off. These latest claims come after reported League One interest in the striker, but he also added that the Hatters are reluctant to let him leave this month.

Luton are reluctant to lose back-up striker Cameron Jerome despite interest from League One clubs in the veteran striker #Luton #Hatters — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 24, 2023

That could make a deal difficult for Bolton Wanderers, but it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out.

1 of 20 Which EFL club has Billy Sharp NOT played for? Reading Rotherham United Doncaster Rovers Sheffield United

One to watch?

It will be interesting to see just how Luton Town react if the interest in Jerome is firmed up before the end of the month.

He’s been playing a supporting role mainly during his time with the Hatters but he’s solid cover and competition at the top of the pitch for Rob Edwards’ side, even if he has had to settle for a bit-part role this campaign.

Losing him would leave a gap that the Hatters would have to fill before the end of the window and with time running out, that’s something the club may be wise to avoid given the unpredictable nature of the January window.