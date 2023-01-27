Blackpool begin discussions over Cardiff City transfer swoop

Blackpool are in discussions with Cardiff City over a potential deal for defender Curtis Nelson, Football Insider has said.

Cardiff City defender Nelson has seen limited game time in South Wales this season.

The centre-back has played in just nine league games thus far, dropping in and out of the matchday squads during an uncertain season for the Bluebirds. His future looks to be up in the air too, with his current deal expiring in the summer.

Now though, it has been claimed Nelson could be on the move before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Football Insider has said talks are ongoing between Cardiff City and fellow Championship side Blackpool over a potential deal for Nelson. The Tangerines, now managed by Mick McCarthy, are in the market for further defensive reinforcements before the end of the month and Nelson has been identified as an option.

The two worked together at the Cardiff City Stadium and a winter move would see the two reunited again.

A good move for all?

Nelson has struggled for minutes this season and a move to Blackpool would certainly give him a shot at playing more regularly. However, given these two are right in the thick of it at the bottom of the table, it could be a surprise to see Nelson move to a direct rival.

He has worked with McCarthy before though and if he doesn’t figure in Cardiff’s plans, they may well let Nelson go now rather than holding on until the end of the season.

A winter move would mean Nelson avoids the uncertainty of free agency in the summer too, so it would certainly be beneficial for the defender.