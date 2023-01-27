‘A tough ask’ – Bristol City v West Brom prediction: The72

Bristol City face West Brom in FA Cup action this weekend.

The Robins come into this one sat 17th in the Championship. Nigel Pearson’s side are four games unbeaten, drawing three of those. Their most recent league win came over Birmingham City in a dominant performance where they showcased their attacking threat in a 4-2 win.

West Brom look like a whole different outfit under Carlos Corberan. The Spaniard has turned the Baggies’ season around and they are now back fighting for a spot in the play-offs. They suffered a late defeat to league leaders Burnley last time out, but before that had won four games in a row.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their prediction…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Bristol City have a lot of attacking prowess. However, they don’t demonstrate it as much as they need to if they ever want to be challenging in the top half. Pearson is a steady pair of hands though, and as shown in their recent games, he makes his side hard to beat which will be evident this weekend.

“West Brom are one of the most feared sides at the moment. Their priority may be set on the league, but they will be aware that this outing is winnable and given their recent defeat, they will want to get some of their momentum back.

“I can see this one being quite tight in terms of the scoreline, but in my opinion, there will be only one winner.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 0-1 West Brom

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

Luke Phelps

“This is a game that could be a potentially exciting one, and one that could hold a lot of goals given both sides’ ability to score fairly freely.

“The Robins look set to lose Antoine Semenyo and so Nigel Pearson will be eager for his side to show that they can manage without the Ghanaian, but it’ll be a tough ask, especially so against a West Brom side that have been so impressive in the last few weeks.

“I expect both sides to field fairly strong sides tomorrow, but West Brom have the much stronger side, so I’ll say Baggies win.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 0-2 West Brom