West Ham midfielder in talks over Championship loan move, report reveals

Rotherham United are holding talks with West Ham over a potential loan deal for midfielder Conor Coventry, Football Insider has reported.

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has been able to bring some fresh faces in over the course of this month, boosting their chances of maintaining their Championship status.

So far this month, the Millers have added four new faces. Sean Morrison, Leo Hjelde, Tariqe Fosu and Jordan Hugill have all arrived at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, and there’s still time for more to come through the doors.

Now, claims of talks over a temporary deal for Hammers midfielder Coventry have emerged.

Football Insider states that discussions are ongoing between Rotherham United and West Ham over a loan move that will see the Irishman spend the rest of the season with Taylor’s Millers.

Coventry has been on the periphery of the West Ham first-team for some time now and this season, regular opportunities have continued to elude him. As a result, a new loan could be found for him before the window slams shut next Tuesday.

A shrewd move?

Coventry struggled to make an impact in his previous stint in the Championship with Peterborough United but if given regular minutes, the midfielder has proven he has the ability to take himself to a high level in his career.

He’s an energetic midfield presence boasting a decent passing ability too, so he could be a useful addition to Taylor’s midfield ranks for the second half of the season.

Especially with Ben Wiles sidelined, someone like Coventry could be the breathe of fresh air Rotherham United need. It remains to be seen if a deal can be struck, but given his lack of opportunities at West Ham, a move could be best for the midfielder.