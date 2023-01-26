West Brom strike deal for Celtic prodigy, report claims

West Brom have struck a deal to sign 16-year-old striker Eseosa Sule from Celtic, the Daily Record has said.

West Brom’s youth academy has produced a whole host of young talents over the years and a number of their current talents will be hoping they have what it takes to break into the first-team in the years to come.

Now, it is claimed the Baggies have added another promising star to their youth set-up.

As reported by the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 14:14, 26.01.23), Celtic forward Eseosa Sule has opted to make a move to The Hawthorns.

Their report states that while Sule, a 16-year-old striker, was tipped to make an impact on the first-team stage with Celtic, he’ll be making the move down south to join West Brom. He made the journey to pen the deal this afternoon, with a deal seemingly done and dusted.

He’ll be linking up with the Championship club’s esteemed youth academy in the hope that a senior breakthrough awaits him in the years to come.

Another top talent…

Taylor Gardner-Hickman is one of the few recent West Brom youth academy talents to hold a first-team role at The Hawthorns. Of course, Alex Palmer is from the Baggies’ academy, but his recent break into the starting XI comes at the age of 26 after numerous spells away on loan.

The likes of Reyes Cleary and Caleb Taylor are just two who will be hoping for a senior role in the years to come and new signing Sule will be hoping he can reach that stage too.

At only 16 though, there will likely be plenty of time before that comes to fruition. He’s still in the formative years of his youth career and the Baggies will know it is important to manage his development with youth football before making the step up to the first-team stage.