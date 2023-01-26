Update shared on Lyndon Dykes’ QPR future as Millwall close in on different striker target

An emerging report from West London Sport says that the ‘current expectation’ is that Lyndon Dykes is set to stay at QPR, after Millwall saw a bid rejected for the striker.

Dykes, 27, has recently been linked with a number of Championship teams, with Burnley, Millwall, and Stoke City all credited with a surprise interest in the Scotland international. And it was said that Millwall had seen a £3million bid rejected for Dykes, who is out of contract at QPR at the end of next season.

But West London Sport now say that Dykes is expected to stay at QPR beyond this month’s transfer window – it comes as Millwall look set to agree a club-record fee to sign Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet.

Dykes has struggled in front of goal this season, scoring just six in 28 Championship outings so far this season, with his last goal for the R’s coming in a 2-1 defeat at home to Huddersfield Town back in November.