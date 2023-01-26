Sunderland holding talks with midfield star amid Premier League transfer interest

Sunderland have begun contract talks with midfielder Dan Neil amid interest from the Premier League, according to Football Insider.

Sunderland academy graduate has managed to make a starting spot his own since the Black Cats’ rise to the Championship.

He made an eye-catching breakthrough during the club’s stay in League One but and has since become one of Tony Mowbray’s go-to men in the middle of the park. Neil has played all 90 minutes in the club’s last six league games and you have to go back to November 2nd for the last time he was left out of the starting XI.

Now though, it has emerged that Neil’s talents aren’t going unnoticed.

The 21-year-old is not stranger to interest from higher divisions and Football Insider has reported interest from the Premier League. Sunderland are actively looking to fend off potential bids though, opening talks over a new deal for Neil.

As it stands, his current contract runs out at the end of the 2024/25 season, but fresh terms would really strengthen their position over his long-term future.

One to hold onto…

Neil is one of the Black Cats’ brightest talents and given that he’s an academy grown player, the club will know that he could have a long and prosperous future in the middle of the park at the Stadium of Light.

Unsurprisingly though, interest is growing as he goes from strength to strength under Tony Mowbray’s management.

Premier League interest is always going to catch the eye but there’s no doubt about Sunderland’s ambition to return to the top-flight themselves, and hopefully at some point in the near future. Keeping promising talents with high ceilings like Neil will be important in their bid to do so, so it will be encouraging for fans to see the club trying to secure his long-term future.