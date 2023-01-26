Striker joins, winger leaves? What deadline day might have in store for Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers have seen plenty of speculation circulate regarding incomings and outgoings over the course of the January transfer window.

Deadline day is rapidly approaching now and before Tuesday’s 11pm cut-off, Blackburn Rovers will be hoping that there is more business to be done.

Regarding incomings, it looks as though Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are making promising ground.

After yesterday’s impressive loan signing of Sorba Thomas, another player who could make their way to Ewood Park is Deniz Undav. Numerous Championship sides have been linked with the striker but as per the Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers are just waiting on the green light from parent club Brighton to seal the deal.

Another player who has been on the radar at Blackburn Rovers is Ryan Porteous. However, Watford have been pushing on in their pursuit and with a Hornets bid claimed to have been accepted, it seems he won’t be Lancashire-bound barring any late shocks.

Joe Gelhardt has been consistently mentioned as a target as well.

Alan Nixon has said it has come down to Rovers v Sunderland for his signature but with Undav potentially inbound, it remains to be seen if Gelhardt would follow or if it would be one or the other.

Fortuna Sittard’s English left-back George Cox is another to have been linked, but little has emerged on that since initial reports.

Regarding potential departures, Ben Brereton Diaz looks as though he’ll see out his deal with the club before joining Villareal in the summer amid claims of an agreed pre-contract deal with the La Liga outfit.

There could be loan moves for some fringe players too. Dilan Markanday was linked with a loan moved to Motherwell while Aynsley Pears had interest from Portsmouth, although they opted to sign Matt Macey so his immediate future looks to be up in the air.

Tayo Edun had been linked with a Charlton Athletic move too but that looks to have hit the brakes as well.

It seems deals may have to fall into place before there are departures, but it could be a busy end to the window for Rovers.