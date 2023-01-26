Striker in, midfielder out? What deadline day might have in store for Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers have made some big moves this month and they’re not done yet either as they look to strengthen their ranks further before next Tuesday’s deadline.

Manager Ian Evatt recently said to The Bolton News that, “We need some extra bodies in up front, there is no doubt about that.”

Dan N’Lundulu is on loan from Southampton but instantly picked up an injury with the League One club, and so they’re in for more players in the attacking third ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

One who has been strongly linked this month Burton Albion forward Victor Adeboyejo, who is attracting a lot of interest.

The Brewers have been struggling this season and their relegation if it wasn’t for Adeboyejo, they may be further afield towards the bottom of the table. Wigan Athletic and Millwall have both been linked with him in weeks gone but Bolton are now said to be leading the race after their formal offer (Football Insider, Transfer Live, 26.01.23)

Tom Eaves is another Championship striker that might be on the move with Bolton Wanderers amongst the suitors.

He has already played for a number of EFL sides and his short time at Rotherham United may be coming to a close. Darren Witcoop is reporting on Twitter that the Wanderers are considering a move for the 31-year-old.

The third and final forwards linked with a move to the University of Bolton Stadium is the relatively unknown Jovan Malcolm. He is a 20-year-old youngster at West Bromwich Albion and could be a loan option for Bolton Wanderers, as per Football Insider.

Since the original links emerged though, little has been said on that front, and other targets could prove to be better options.

Finally to a departure and it seems that Kieran Sadlier could well head for pastures new.

The last few weeks have seen the midfielder linked with other League One sides as well as League Two high-flyers Leyton Orient. Sadlier only arrived at Bolton Wanderers last year but Football League World are reporting that he may have a new home come the beginning of February.

Given his lack of game time this season, it could be beneficial for him to head elsewhere before Tuesday’s 11pm cut-off point.