Striker in, defender out? What deadline day might have in store for Sunderland

Sunderland have seen a whole load of transfer speculation circulate over the course of the month, regarding both incomings and outgoings.

Now though, Deadline Day is moving closer and closer. Yet, there could still be more movement at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland will have until 11pm on Tuesday night to finalise their final deals of the January transfer window, but there could also be some departures before the window slams shut until the summer.

Ross Stewart‘s situation has been at the centre of wild speculation for some time now. While a new contract has gone unsigned, links with the likes of Middlesbrough, Rangers and Premier League sides have persisted.

However, it seems to have gone quiet on that front leading up to deadline day, and it’s looking more and more likely that he’ll remain. The Black Cats have a 12-month option on his contract, so they’re under no late pressure to offload him.

Another drawing attention from elsewhere is centre-back Bailey Wright. Portsmouth’s links with a move were quickly dismissed but Scottish side Aberdeen are among those to have been credited with interest in a loan move.

The Australian defender has played fairly regularly for Tony Mowbray’s side, but it will be interesting to see if he could be tempted away late on.

Regarding potential incomings, a number of strikers have been linked with Sunderland.

Talks have been continuing regarding a potential return for recent loan man Ellis Simms and the battle for Leeds United starlet Joe Gelhardt‘s signature has reportedly come down to just the Black Cats and Blackburn Rovers.

Deniz Undav is another to have been mentioned as a Sunderland target, but the aforementioned Rovers are claimed to be waiting on Brighton to sign off on a loan deal. That may well clear the path for the Black Cats to move for Gelhardt, but it remains to be seen how that one pans out.

One rumoured target who looks as though he won’t be on the move is Charlie Cresswell though. Leeds United’s recall clause has expired and he’s now expected to stay with Millwall for the rest of the season.

The door could open for Sunderland to seal a swoop for Andras Nemeth though after he was demoted to Genk’s youth ranks recently.