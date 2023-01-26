Stoke City unwilling to sanction exit for 27-year-old amid reported transfer interest

Stoke City are not interested in offloading midfielder Josh Laurent amid reported interest from former club Reading, Stoke on Trent Live has said.

Stoke City man Laurent was a big hit during his time at Reading but his involvement with the Potters has been a little patchy.

He’s been hampered by injuries in the first-half of the campaign and as a result, Laurent has been limited to only 16 appearances. He has started the last two league games for Alex Neil’s side though, chipping in with an assist in the 4-0 win over Paul Ince’s Royals.

On Wednesday though, claims of interest in a reunion emerging from the Reading Chronicle as Ince eyes midfield additions.

However, Alex Neil’s stance looks to have been made clear in a new report from Stoke on Trent Live.

They state that despite Laurent’s injury struggles this season, Neil still seems him as a valuable part of his Stoke City plans. As a result, there is little-to-no interest in letting him move on before the end of the month.

A part to play with the Potters…

After an injury-hit start to life at the Bet365 Stadium, Laurent will be hoping he can really kick on over 2023.

He was a big hit in his time in Berkshire and looked to be a strong addition for the Potters. His well-rounded game and athleticism allows him to play in a range of roles across the park, although central midfield has been his main position over the course of his career.

Letting Laurent go after a difficult start to the season would have made for a surprise move, especially if he was to head for a Championship rival. Amid the revelation of Stoke’s clear stance, the full focus will be on getting Laurent back to the peak of his powers as the Potters look to push up the table.