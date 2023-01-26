Stoke City defender close to finalising League Two loan move, report says

Stoke City youngster Matt Baker has agreed to join Newport County on loan until the end of the season, Football Insider has reported.

Stoke City academy talent Baker is a name some fans might recognise after his prevalent role for the U21s.

He’s started 11 Premier League 2 games this season and was named in the matchday squad for back-to-back Championship games in September, remaining an unused substitute against both Hull City and QPR.

Now though, it has been claimed the former Gillingham talent is set to get his first taste of first-team football in League Two.

Football Insider has reported (Transfer Live, 13:22, 26.01.23) that Baker has agreed to link up with Newport County on a deal until the end of the season. A move is close to finalisation as Stoke City look to get their promising centre-back some senior game time over the second half of the campaign.

Graham Coughlan’s side find themselves 19th in the League Two table as it stands.

A good move for all?

After playing extensively for Stoke City’s U21s, it seems the right time for Welsh talent Baker to start getting first-team minutes away from his parent club.

He’ll provide solid cover and competition for a starting place in Coughlan’s side too. Priestley Farquharson, Micky Demetriou, Declan Drysdale and James Clarke are the current options at centre-back, so Baker will be hoping to push his way into the side should the move go through.

The Exiles need to start pushing away from the relegation zone and it will be hoped that the Stoke City talent can help them do just that as he looks poised to become the latest new face at Rodney Parade.