Sheffield Wednesday plan transfer talks over potential deal for 30-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday will hold ‘crunch talks’ over a potential deal for Michael Hector later this week, a report from Yorkshire Live has revealed.

Sheffield Wednesday had centre-back Hector on loan in the 2018/19 season and the Jamaican international was a huge hit at Hillsborough. However, he’s been without a club since the summer after his Fulham contract came to an end.

Amid the Owls’ hunt for another defender, Hector has emerged back on the radar at Hillsborough too.

He’s been training with Darren Moore’s side in a bid to earn a deal with his former loan club and now, Yorkshire Live has issued a new update on the situation.

They report that Sheffield Wednesday are poised to hold ‘crunch talks’ with Hector’s representatives later this week. It remains to be seen whether or not the former favourite winds up reuniting with the club on a permanent basis, but it seems these talks could determine just how the situation pans out.

Time will tell…

Fans will be eagerly awaiting the outcome of the planned talks between Wednesday and Hector’s representatives. He was a popular figure during his first stint at Hillsborough and a reunion would certainly bolster their defensive options.

The former Chelsea and Reading man has been out of the game for a while now though. Usually with players who have had an extended spell as a free agent, they need a suitable amount of time to prepare before being thrust into action.

Moore will surely want someone who is as close to ready as possible, so it remains to be seen if free agent Hector can meet the requirements. If so, this could be an exciting deal for the Wednesday faithful.