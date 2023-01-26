Romano reveals whether there are any clauses in Cody Drameh’s loan move from Leeds United to Luton Town

Leeds Unite’s Cody Drameh is heading to Luton Town to undergo a medical ahead of a loan move, but Fabrizio Romano says that there are ‘no clauses included’ in the move.

Luton Town look set to lose James Bree to Southampton. But Rob Edwards’ side are set to replace him with the temporary signing of Leeds United right-back Drameh, who is closing in on a loan move to Kenilworth Road for the second half of this season.

Drameh, 21, has featured just once in the Premier League this season, and sees his current Leeds United contract expire at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. But Romano says that Jesse Marsch has future plans for Drameh at Elland Road, and that there are no clauses included in his temporary move to Luton Town, effectively ruling out the possibility of Luton making his stay permanent in the summer.

Drameh was formerly on the books at Fulham. He joined Leeds United in 2020 and he’s since made four league appearances for the Whites, but his best experience of first-team football came in a loan spell with Cardiff City during the second half of last season.

The Englishman racked up 22 Championship appearances, assisting three times.

A solid replacement…

Bree is an influential player in this Luton Town side and he’d have needed replacing. And Luton Town look to have replaced him before he’s even left the building, with Drameh looking like a really good replacement too.

He’s an attacking-minded wing-back which will suit Edwards’ style of play, but Drameh will only be an option until the summer, at which point Luton Town will be in the market for another right-back.

If Drameh signs today then he could make his debut for Luton Town against Grimsby Town in the FA Cup this weekend, before the Hatters return to Championship action v Cardiff City on deadline day next week.