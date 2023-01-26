Report suggests that Everton have spoken with Championship boss over vacant managerial job

An emerging report from The Independent has suggested that Everton have been in contact with West Brom boss Carlos Corberan regarding the vacant managerial job at Goodison Park.

Everton are without a manager after sacking Frank Lampard earlier this week. Since, reports have revealed that West Brom boss Corberan, 39, is among the names being considered by the Toffees, as well as Corberan’s former mentor at Leeds United Marcelo Bielsa.

And now, an emerging report from The Independent has suggested that Everton have been in contact with Corberan. Miguel Delaney writes that Bielsa is not Everton’s ‘only target’, and that the Toffees ‘have been speaking to other candidates’, before listing a number of coaches, including Corberan.