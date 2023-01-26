Report reveals major update in Burnley’s pursuit of Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi

Burnley are closing in on a £3million move for Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi, according to Alan Nixon.

Burnley, despite confirming the £8million signing of KVC Westerlo’s Lyle Foster yesterday, look set to spend a further £3million on Obafemi.

An emerging report on Alan Nixon’s Patreon page (via Football League World) claims that the Clarets are ready to meet Swansea City’s valuation of the player, after missing out on a summer move for the Republic of Ireland striker. Obafemi has since scored just three goals in the Championship for Swansea City who seem keen to offload him this month, despite their play-off ambitions.

The Clarets had seen bids rejected for Obafemi earlier this month. It was then Nixon who revealed (The Sun on Sunday, 15.01.23) that the Swans were holding out for a fee in the region of £3million, which looked like a big ask as the news of Burnley’s Foster pursuit hit the headlines.

A signing for the future…

Obafemi remains a very young player who still has a lot to prove. He showcased a lot of quality in the second half of the last Championship season and he’ll be hoping to do the same at Turf Moor, and playing in an in form Burnley side could see the Irishman really flourish.

And for Swansea City, the end of this Obafemi saga is in sight and it could well mean that Russell Martin has a bit of spending money for the final days of this month’s transfer window, with new signings needed to keep the Swans’ top-six hopes alive.

Burnley face Ipswich Town in the FA Cup this weekend, whilst the Swans aren’t back in action until they host Birmingham City in the Championship next month.