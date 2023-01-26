Report reveals major breakthrough in Southampton’s pursuit of Luton Town man who’s out of contract this summer

Southampton are closing in on the signing of Luton Town right-back James Bree, reports The Athletic.

Bree, 25, has been linked with a move to Southampton this month. The Saints are managed by former Hatters boss Nathan Jones who needed to bring in a right-back this month, as his side continue to struggle in the Premier League.

And The Athletic are reporting that the Saints are ‘close to completing a deal’ for Bree, for a fee of around £750,000. Former Aston Villa man Bree sees his current Luton Town contract expire in the summer having joined the Kenilworth Road club back in 2019.

He’s since amassed more than 100 league appearances for the club and has featured in all 27 of their Championship games so far this season, racking up four assists for Luton Town who currently sit in 7th place of the table after a strong start to life under Jones’ successor Rob Edwards.

An exciting move for Bree…

Despite Southampton’s league position, a move to the south coast club remains an attractive proposition. And for Bree, it’s a move that should take very little transitioning given the fact that Jones is in charge of the club.

For Luton Town, losing the player is obviously a blow, but to gain a decent transfer fee for a player who would otherwise be leaving the club for free in the summer, and to have a replacement lined up Leeds United’s Cody Drameh who is said to be close to joining the Hatters, represents yet more good transfer business from Luton Town.

Hatters fans will surely wish Bree good luck at Southampton, but next up on Luton Town’s agenda is a home game v Grimsby Town in the FA Cup this weekend.