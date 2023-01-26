Preston North End boss discusses Ben Whiteman rumours after Fulham links emerge

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has again confirmed that the club have had no interest in midfielder Ben Whiteman this month.

Earlier this month, LancsLive revealed that Preston North End had received no enquiries for Whiteman, 26, who was then being linked with a move to Championship rivals Watford. More recently, Fulham have been credited with a surprise interest in the Englishman who joined Preston from Doncaster Rovers midway through the 2020/21 season.

But speaking to LancsLive, Lowe has once again revealed that his side have heard nothing about any potential interest in Whiteman this month. Lowe said when asked of the recent Whiteman rumours:

“No, if Ben doesn’t know about it then there’s nothing happening is there?”

Lowe added:

“There’s definitely nothing to it. We haven’t heard anything from anyone regarding Ben Whiteman or any player. The ones we have heard from are the ones who are probably going to move on in the next few hours, so that is it. Other than that, there has been no interest from anyone.”

Preston North End currently sit in 11th place of the Championship table. The Lilywhites sit just two points outside the play-off places and have brought in strikers Tom Cannon and Liam Delap to aid their promotion push, with the pair arriving on loan from Everton and Manchester City respectively.

Sean Maguire looks like he could be the first permanent departure from Deepdale this month, with reports today saying that Coventry City have agreed to sign the striker.

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

Whiteman staying put…

Whiteman has become a really important player for Preston North End. He’s a really well-rounded midfielder who’ll chip in with the odd goal and assist over the course of a season, and it’s no surprise to see transfer interest in him emerging this month.

A move to Fulham would be a big step up for Whiteman, and it was a somewhat surprising rumour. But it’s a credit to him and to Preston who’ve helped the player develop since his move from Doncaster Rovers.

Lowe and Preston North End don’t look close to any new signings in the remainder this month’s transfer window, which has so far been a relatively positive one for the club.

Preston return to action v Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup this weekend.