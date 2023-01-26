Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Potential transfer fee for Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous revealed as Watford move ahead of Blackburn Rovers in transfer pursuit

byLuke Phelps
26 January 2023
Watford look set to win the race to sign Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous, claims Scottish Daily Express, but ‘it remains to be seen’ if Porteous joins on a pre-contract deal or for a transfer fee.

And that fee is ‘around £200,000′, according to the same report from Scottish Daily Express. Reports had emerged earlier this week claiming that Watford were leading the race to sign Porteous, 23, who’s had a number of suitors during this month’s transfer window.

But the report suggested that the Hornets would prefer a pre-contract agreement with Porteous, who looks as though he might be forced to stay with Hibs until the end of the season due to fresh injury concerns within Lee Johnson’s ranks.

Blackburn Rovers also have an offer on the table, but it looks like Watford are pulling clear of their Championship rivals in pursuit of the one-cap Scottish international Porteous.

