Plymouth Argyle secure defender’s future with fresh contract agreement

Plymouth Argyle have confirmed defender Macauley Gillesphey has put pen to paper on a new contract with the club.

Gillesphey joined the club from Australian side Brisbane Roar in 2021 and has gone on to amass over 50 league appearances for the Greens.

Now, off the back of two full 90s against Ipswich Town and Cheltenham Town, Gillesphey has signed a new contract with the club. The two-year extension will keep him onboard until the summer of 2025.

He has been a key part of Steven Schumacher’s defence alongside Nigel Lonwijk, Dan Scarr and James Wilson. Three of these four are the choices to start at centre-back and now Gillesphey will be here for a further two years, the club are in a good position for the long-term even with Lonwijk only in on loan.

Gillesphey previously played for Newcastle United and had a few stints with Carlisle United.

A key asset secured…

The League One leaders have prided themselves on a resolute backline, with the two goals conceded against Cheltenham Town being more of a blip than anything else.

Gillesphey isn’t a nailed on starter for Plymouth Argyle because, as previously mentioned, there are four very respectable options to fill up four positions. Occasionally, one of them will fill in at wingback too – Bali Mumba having been injured recently and Joe Edwards suspended.

One of Gillesphey’s best moments for the club came against London giants Chelsea last year. In the FA Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge, he gave Argyle an early lead and the League One side came so close to reaching a penalty shoot-out, with Ryan Hardie’s missed penalty letting them down.

It will be hoped more memorable moments are ahead for the centre-back as he commits his future to the promotion-chasing Argyle.