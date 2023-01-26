Plymouth Argyle chasing deal for Fulham starlet – two other clubs keen

Plymouth Argyle are among the sides keen on Fulham centre-back Connor McAvoy, Football Insider has claimed.

Plymouth Argyle have been active in the January transfer window but in a smart move by the Pilgrims, they’ve been able to get their business done early on.

Saxon Earley, Callum Wright, Jay Matete, Tyreik Wright and Ben Waine have all arrived at Home Park, further bolstering Steven Schumacher’s squad as they fight it out for the League One title.

However, it has now been claimed the Pilgrims are in the chase for one more deal.

Football Insider states that Plymouth Argyle are one of three clubs keen on Fulham’s young centre-back Connor McAvoy. The 20-year-old Scot is out of contract at the end of the season.

There’s competition for his signature though, with Scottish Premiership pair Hearts and Aberdeen also keen.

All three have registered their interest in a deal, so it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out in the closing stages of the window.

A needed move?

It could be argued the Pilgrims don’t actually need to sign McAvoy, even though he would be a solid addition to the squad.

James Wilson, Dan Scarr, Macauley Gillesphey and Nigel Lonwijk are all fit and available options at centre-back while Brendan Galloway is on the road to recovery too, so there would be significant competition for a place for McAvoy if he was to join.

He’s proven himself as a strong performer at U18 and U21 level over the course of his youth career though and he made a great impression on loan with Wealdstone previously, so it will be interesting to see just how the rumoured pursuit pans out.