Obafemi to Burnley saga takes fresh twist with Swansea City man set to join on loan, but Clarets have obligation to buy

Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi is undergoing a medical at Burnley, says Alex Crook.

Obafemi’s long-awaited move from Swansea City to Burnley looks close to completion. But contrary to prior reports, it looks like the Republic of Ireland international is set to sign on an initial loan deal.

TalkSPORT reporter Crook revealed on Twitter this morning that Obafemi is undergoing a medical at Turf Moor, but that he’s joining on loan with an obligation for Burnley to buy the Swans man for a £4million fee – this disputes recent claims that Burnley were set to buy Obafemi outright for a £3million fee.

Obafemi was wanted by Burnley last summer, but the Clarets couldn’t agree a deal with Swansea City. And Obafemi has since struggled for form having scored just three Championship goals in the first half of the season for Russell Martin’s side, who currently sit in 12th place of the table – 23 points behind leaders Burnley.

The end of a saga…

Swansea City will no doubt be glad to see this transfer story come to an end. And it’s a rather unexpected ending, but Swansea City look set to claim a decent transfer fee for the striker – at some point down the line anyway.

It makes sense given the fact that Burnley have just spent £8million on Lyle Foster. For the Swans though, they might have been hoping that an Obafemi sale could’ve funded some late January signings this month, so not claiming a transfer fee straight away could yet hinder their promotion hopes this season.

Burnley return to action v Ipswich Town in the FA Cup this weekend, whilst Swansea City host Birmingham City in the Championship at the start of next month.