Midfielder moves, star to stay? What deadline day might have in store for Norwich City

Norwich City are still firmly in the hunt for promotion back to the Premier League with transfer deadline day beckoning.

With the final days of the January window upon us, there is still plenty of transfer rumours surrounding the Canaries.

11pm on Tuesday night will be the cut-off point as Norwich City look to wrap up some final pieces of business, be them incomings or outgoings.

Danel Sinani, who has twice been loaned away from Carrow Road, is one rumoured to be drawing interest in the final stages of the month. The Luxembourg international joined the club in 2020 and has been unable to lock down a regular starting spot.

Football Insider are reporting that Birmingham City and Coventry City are both interested in taking Sinani on loan, and given his struggle for a regular role at Carrow Road, it could be best for him to test his fortunes elsewhere.

Now for another potential departure in the form of highly-rated full-back Max Aarons.

Ever since he has broken onto the scene, Aarons has been linked with some major sides in both England and further afield.

Fulham were previously in the race for the 23-year-old, as per The Daily Mail, but as they near a deal for Arsenal’s Cedric Soares, Aarons may well stay put once again.

The third of three potential outgoings is a man who is already out on loan, Milot Rashica.

Rashica is currently with Galatasaray and the Turkish giants are exploring a permanent move for the forward. He was a big money signing when Norwich City were in the top-flight but it didn’t quite go to plan, hence his exit upon their relegation.

There’s no pressing reason for that deal to be wrapped up though. He’s not in favour at Carrow Road and given his Galatasaray deal runs until the end of the season, that one may be something that gets done in the summer barring any late January changes.

Finally to a potential addition, highly-rated Brighton and Hove Albion man Deniz Undav is reportedly one who is on the radar.

The German was in stunning form with Belgian side Union SG last season but since remaining with Brighton, game time has been hard to come by. It could take a late push to strike a deal though, with Blackburn Rovers in the driving seat for a deal.