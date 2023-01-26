Midfielder joins, loan deal struck? What deadline day might have in store for Barnsley

Barnsley eased past Accrington Stanley last time out to continue their run in the League One play-off spots.

The Tykes have so far made a few transfers this month and as deadline day looms, they could further add to their squad.

Michael Duff has been fairly vocal about the potential incomings and outgoings, but it will be interesting to see just what comes of the ongoing rumours as the end of the window moves closer and closer.

One player who is a rumoured target for the Tykes is Eduino Vaz.

Football League World are reporting that Chelmsford City full-back is on the Barnsley radar and could be offered a trial at the Yorkshire club to test out his abilities. He’s been a regular in the National League South and looks a promising talent for the future, so it could be beneficial to snap him up before others start to take notice.

Kieran Sadlier is another to have been linked with a move to Oakwell amid his struggle for game time of Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers. Again reported by Football League World, Sadlier is claimed to have interesting from Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient too.

If the interest is genuine, it is feasible that Sadlier heads for pastures new this month given his fringe role at Bolton.

1 of 20 Which EFL club has Billy Sharp NOT played for? Reading Rotherham United Doncaster Rovers Sheffield United

Next, onto former Arsenal youngster, Robbie Burton.

He has previously played in Croatia and Ireland but a return to English shores looks as though it could be on the cards for the central midfielder after his contract with Dinamo Zagreb came to an end..

Burton is still just 23 and so would be another young player in the ranks at Oakwell, though both Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth could rival Barnsley for the signing. As a free agent though, there would be no time pressure on getting the deal done.

Interest has also been reported in Manchester United pair Charlie Wellens and Charlie McNeill. A move for the latter would be a loan but Wellens is out of contract, prompting the Tykes’ interest (The Sun on Sunday, 15.01.23, pg. 57).