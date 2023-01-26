Luton Town agree deal to sign Leeds United man on loan, but Cardiff City and Preston remain keen on potential deal

Luton Town have agreed a deal to sign Cody Drameh on loan from Leeds United, but Cardiff City and Preston North End are still considering a late push for the right-back, says Lyall Thomas.

Luton Town look set to lose James Bree to Southampton, with reports suggesting that the Saints are closing in on a £750,000 swoop for the Hatters right-back. And Luton Town boss Rob Edwards looks set to bring in a replacement almost immediately, with Sky Sports reporter Thomas saying that Leeds United man Drameh is close to joining on loan.

Despite Luton Town having apparently agreed a deal to sign Drameh on loan, Thomas says that Luton’s Championship rivals Preston and Cardiff City could make a late push to sign the 21-year-old, who spent time on loan with Cardiff during the second half of last season where he featured 22 times in the Championship, claiming three assists.

Luton currently sit in 7th place of the Championship table, compared to Preston North End in 11th, whilst managerless Cardiff City find themselves in 21st and just three points above the drop zone.

Drameh to Luton Town…

Luton Town look set to bring in a really exciting player, who will no doubt bolster their promotion push under Edwards this season.

The Hatters are proving themselves to be shrewd operators in the transfer market, and replacing Bree so quickly is a real credit to the Hatters and their recruitment team.

As for Preston and Cardiff, whilst their pursuit of Drameh isn’t over, it looks like a really difficult move to pull off as Luton look to have a deal wrapped up.

Cardiff especially might need to look elsewhere as their struggles in the Championship continue – the Bluebirds haven’t won in nine league games now and go up against Luton in the Championship on deadline day next week.