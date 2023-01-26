Loan exits, defender signed? What deadline day might have in store for QPR

QPR look like they could be busy between now and next week’s transfer deadline, but it seems like more outgoings than incomings are expected.

The January transfer window shuts at 11pm next Tuesday. So far this month, QPR have only signed Jamal Lowe on loan from Bournemouth, but Neil Critchley’s side look to be in need of a couple more last minute signings to get their play-off bid back on track.

The bulk of recent QPR transfer rumours though have linked players with moves away from the club, with a number of younger names being tipped to leave on loan.

Goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney looks set to join League Two side Walsall on loan, with West London Sport saying that the R’s would like to loan out Conor Masterson too – it’s said elsewhere that Joe Gubbins could also leave on loan.

Sinclair Armstrong continues to be linked with a loan exit, with Lincoln City and Gillingham mentioned as potential destinations for him earlier in the month, though nothing seems close at the minute.

But potentially leaving the club on a permanent basis before next month are Niko Hamalainen and George Thomas. West London Sport say that Hamalainen is wanted by a number of Scottish clubs including former loan club Kilmarnock, whilst Thomas could make a permanent exit, but he’s currently injured which is making a potential exit slightly more difficult.

Elsewhere, Lyndon Dykes has been the subject of interest of late, with Millwall seeing a £3million bid rejected. But it’s said that Dykes is expected to stay at QPR now.

Lastly, the only potential signing that QPR have been linked with of late is that of West Brom’s Ethan Ingram. Football Insider recently revealed that QPR and Wolves are both keen on the England U20 right-back, who can’t currently get a look-in at West Brom.

Expect QPR to make some late moves in this month’s transfer window. The R’s have really struggled in recent weeks but they remain just four points outside the top-six, and a few new names could get their campaign back on track.

QPR face Hull City in the Championship this weekend.