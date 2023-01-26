Huddersfield Town eyeing swoop for Cambridge United star

Huddersfield Town are eyeing a move for Cambridge United forward Harvey Knibbs, as per Football Insider.

Knibbs hasn’t had the best of seasons in League One, scoring four and assisting three for Cambridge United.

It has been a difficult season for the U’s though, and Knibbs is viewed as a promising player who could go on to bigger and better things. The Aston Villa academy product has been with Cambridge United since the summer of 2019 and is now on the verge of a major move.

Plymouth Argyle were one of a number sides previously linked with the 23-year-old and now, it could be an even higher level that he comes in at. Relegation threatened Huddersfield Town need all the help they can get and Knibbs could be the next man up.

Football Insider states the Terriers have registered their interest in a late-window swoop for Knibbs.

Could Knibbs deliver at that level?

Huddersfield are badly in need of help in the attacking third and an out-and-out goal scorer could be what they turn too.

Knibbs has performed well for Cambridge United but the output isn’t necessarily there, contributing to just seven goals last term.

That being said, he has never really been a regular starter at the Abbey Stadium, making 14 of his 34 appearances in 2021/22 from the bench. This time around, he’s had a more cemented role in the side, starting 24 of his 26 League One outings.

Statistics aren’t everything and it is widely considered that Knibbs passes the eye test on a regular basis. A move up to the Championship to a relegation-threatened side would provide a big test for the youngster, but he could really make a name for himself in a high-stakes scenario.