Hartlepool United looking to strike loan deal for Blackpool midfielder

Hartlepool United are in talks to sign Blackpool youngster Tayt Trusty on loan until the end of the season, Football League World has said.

Hartlepool United will be hoping some fresh faces can boost their bid for survival this winter.

Keith Curle’s side have managed to pick up some important wins in recent weeks, lifting them to 22nd and out of the relegation zone. However, with Gillingham picking up consecutive wins, they’ll know that they’re still deep in the fight to survive.

Now, claims have emerged of another new addition to Curle’s ranks.

Football League World claims discussions are ongoing regarding a potential move for Blackpool midfielder Tayt Trusty. The 19-year-old is an attack-minded midfielder who has previously spent spells with Hyde United and Radcliffe Borough.

He’s also an U21 international for Cyprus and after his spells in non-league, it seems he could be set for his first shot in the EFL with Hartlepool United.

An exciting new addition?

Dartford-born Trusty isn’t proven at this level just yet but it will be hoped his youthful exuberance and attacking threat from midfield can breathe some new life into Curle’s ranks should a move go through.

He’s viewed as a promising talent back at Bloomfield Road but with his deal up in the summer, the second half of the season will be important for his career prospects.

A spell with Hartlepool United presents a tough challenge for Trusty as the Pools fight to maintain their EFL status, but if he emerges from the stint in a good light, it could do wonders for his development and provide some clarity on what could be next for the midfielder.