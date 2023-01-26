Further exits, attacking additions? What deadline day might have in store for Swansea City

Swansea City have been at the the centre of several transfer rumours so far this month, regarding both incomings and outgoings.

However, with deadline day around the corner, we could see some key transfer activity at the Welsh club. Swansea have until 11pm on Tuesday night to complete their final deals of the January transfer window, although it seems like there may be more outgoings than incomings at the club.

Morgan Whittaker has been at the centre of attention in South Wales. After being recalled from his loan spell at League One club Plymouth Argyle earlier in the window, he has been heavily linked with a move to Rangers. After two bids were reportedly rejected for the winger, Rangers were said to be preparing a third bid for the 22-year-old, although that potential transfer has gone quiet.

Another player speculated throughout the January transfer window so far is Swans striker Michael Obafemi. There seems to have been a bit of back and forth between Burnley and Swansea City over a potential deal, but it’s now being claimed that Obafemi is set to join Burnley on loan, but that the Clarets have an obligation to buy the Irishman for £4million.

One man who is set to remain at the Liberty Stadium is Jamie Paterson, despite being linked with Coventry City in the January transfer window. This comes after reports claimed that Coventry are not pursuing the player, with no update on the situation since then.

In terms of potential signings, Chiedozie Ogbene has been in Swansea’s sights this window, but it looks increasingly likely the Republic of Ireland international will stay at Rotherham United. The Swans had reportedly failed to agree on a deal for Ogbene, with Rotherham boss Matt Taylor revealing that the club were yet to receive any further bids for the forward.

Swansea are now also in the market for Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk, with the Welsh club one of a handful of Championship sides reportedly interested in the Dutch attacker as first revealed by The72 earlier this week. He is currently on loan at Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen, where he has scored six goals in the league this season.

So for the Swans, deadline day looks like it could be a busy one. Loan signings seem more like than permanent signings given the club’s ongoing financial struggles, and attacking signing look like a priority with Obafemi looking set to leave, and Whittaker potentially leaving too.