Forgotten QPR man attracting transfer interest, report reveals

QPR defender Niko Hamalainen is drawing transfer interest from Scotland, West London Sport has revealed.

QPR brought Hamalainen into their youth ranks way back in 2014, recruited him from the FC Dallas Academy. Since then, he’s worked his way through the academy and played 33 times for the club, though much of his time has been spent out on loan.

The Finnish left-back played twice in the early stages of the season but has only been involved in four matchday squads since August 13th.

Now, interest in the 25-year-old defender is emerging.

West London Sport reports that Hamalainen could be on the move before the month comes to an end. Scottish clubs are showing interest in his services, with former loan club Kilmarnock among those keen after being alerted to his availability.

As it stands, Hamalainen sees his QPR contract expire at the end of the 2023/24 campaign after signing a long-term deal in 2020.

1 of 20 Which EFL club has Billy Sharp NOT played for? Reading Rotherham United Doncaster Rovers Sheffield United

Best for Hamalainen?

It remains to be seen just what comes of this latest round of links regarding Hamalainen, but given that opportunities at QPR look as though they’re going to be extremely limited, it could be best for him to head elsewhere.

At 25, regular first-team football has to be the priority and given that he previously fared well in his time in Scotland, it could be a good destination for him again.

A reunion with Kilmarnock could be ideal as it would see him return to familiar surroundings but it will be interesting to see just who else is keen as they look into securing a deal before the window comes to a close next Tuesday.