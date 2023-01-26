Ex-Everton and Newcastle United striker Duncan Ferguson set to take charge of League One side

League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers are set to appoint former Everton and Newcastle United striker Duncan Ferguson as their new boss, says Alex Crook.

Ferguson, 51, is best known for his playing days at Everton. The Scot made 423 career appearances and 273 of those came over two spells at Everton, with Ferguson having also represented the likes of Dundee United, Rangers, and Newcastle United, with whom he spent part of the 1998/99 season and then the 1999/00 season with.

And after having stints in caretaker charge of Everton, whilst also working as a first-team coach at the club under various managers, Ferguson had been linked alongside a number of openings in the English Football League without ever landing a job.

But now, talkSPORT report Crook says that Ferguson has agreed terms with Forest Green Rovers, who currently sit in last place of the League One table.

#EFC legend Duncan Ferguson has agreed terms with Forest Green — Alex Crook

According to Transfermarkt, Ferguson is a UEFA Pro License holder. This will be maiden venture into management and it’s a difficult job to take on, with Forest Green currently four points from safety in League One, and with just 18 games of their season remaining.

The task ahead…

Forest Green earned promotion from League Two under Rob Edwards last season. He was then poached by Watford and Rovers hired Ian Burchnall from Nottts County, but it proved to be a step too far for the 39-year-old.

The appointment of Ferguson is another risk for Forest Green. But these types of appointments are becoming more and more common in the Football League and sometimes, they can really work out.

Names like Michael Beale at QPR earlier this season, Vincent Kompany at Burnley, Kieran McKenna at Ipswich Town – these were all fairly risky appointments but all proved worthwhile.

Forest Green and Ferguson could yet be a match made in heaven, and his first game in charge could be against Shrewsbury Town this weekend.