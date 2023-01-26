Everton may turn towards Watford man as alternative to ex-Stoke City hotshot, but a move looks unlikely

Everton could turn towards Watford striker Joao Pedro in the final days of this month’s transfer window, reports The Telegraph.

Pedro, 21, has been in fine form in the Championship this season, scoring eight goals in 20 league appearances so far, with his side currently sat in 3rd place of the table. The Brazilian came close to sealing a big money move to Newcastle United last summer but he remained at Vicarage Road. And his links to the Premier League have emerged once again.

Managerless Everton look to be in the market for a striker this month. The Toffees are fighting to retain their Premier League status after a torrid season so far, and The Telegraph say that former Stoke City man Marko Arnautovic is a target for them.

And the same report goes on to mention that Everton could also turn towards Pedro before next week’s transfer deadline. But Sam Wallace writes that Pedro is ‘a less likely candidate’ given his current injury. Pedro has missed Watford’s last five games with an ankle ligament injury, which Hornets boss Slaven Bilic previously said would keep the striker out for some time.

Pedro going nowhere…

Everton are looking really desperate right now. And whilst Pedro is a talented player, he’s injured, and he’s not all that proven in the Premier League.

Watford were commanding £35million for him last summer when Newcastle United were showing an interest. Everton don’t look like they have that kind of money to throw around anymore and so a move for Pedro in the final days of this month’s transfer window seems very unlikely.

The Brazilian striker has been in fine form this season though, and he’s taken his game to another level under Bilic who will want Pedro back as soon as possible to keep his side’s promotion push moving forward.

Watford face Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend, in a huge game inside the top-six.