Defender sold, attacking signings? What deadline day might have in store for West Brom

West Brom have had perhaps the quietest January transfer window of all the Championship sides, with no players having come or gone.

But with deadline day just around the corner, Baggies fans may be hopeful of seeing one or two new faces arrive at The Hawthorns in time for the second half of the season, which could yet hold a lot of promise for West Brom who’ve been rejuvenated under Carlos Corberan.

And one or two signings is exactly what Express and Star said might happen between now and Janaury 31st. But where the Baggies might look to strengthen remains a mystery, as they haven’t been linked with too many names this month.

Recently, Brighton striker Deniz Undav and Leyton Orient’s Daniel Nkrumah have been mentioned – little has been said of Undav since reports earlier this month linked him with a potential loan move to The Hawthorns, and little has been said of Nkrumah since it was revealed that Middlesbrough had seen a bid rejected for the O’s youngster.

But with Karlan Grant attracting surprise interest from Stoke City, West Brom might be in the market for an attacking addition in the final days of this month’s transfer window, especially with Matt Phillips having recently suffered an injury setback for West Brom. Grant however seems unlikely to leave.

Elsewhere, Baggies full-back Ethan Ingram has been linked with both QPR and Wolves this week. The England U20 man is yet to make his league debut for West Brom but amid these emerging rumours, Corberan may well fast-track him into the Baggies first-team in a bid to keep the promising youngster at the club, and avoid another sale of a talented youth player.

West Brom’s squad seems fairly well-balanced at the minute. They’re in fine form and Corberan might not fancy making too many changes to his playing squad between now and February, but extra depth and quality will always be welcomed.

It might be a case of West Brom keeping their eyes peeled for any potential, last minute deals. Attacking additions seem more likely than anything, but whether or not West Brom will eventually make a signing in this month’s transfer window remains to be seen.

The Baggies face Bristol City in the FA Cup this weekend.