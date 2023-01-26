Defender in, midfielder departs? What deadline day might have in store for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have had a quiet January transfer window thus far following a busy summer at Hillsborough.

The Owls are currently flying high in 2nd in League One with automatic promotion in their sights.

Wednesday have a very strong squad and so it could easily be quiet a week or so until the window slams shut at 11pm on Tuesday night. That being said, there could yet be movement on the transfer front, with a host of players linked with moves.

The most eye-catching name of those links is almost definitely former loan star Michael Hector.

He was on loan at Hillsborough from Chelsea in the 2018/19 season and became a firm favourite among supporters..

The Jamaican international is now a free agent after his Fulham contract expired in the summer and after a training stint with the Owls, crunch talks are set to take place over a potential deal. As a free agent though, this is a deal Wednesday don’t have to get done before Tuesday’s deadline. could be set for a return to the League One club.

A host of youngsters have been on trial with the U21s too. Caolan McBride arrived from Aston Villa while Leicester City’s Kartell Dawkins has spent time with the club too. Oliver Colloty is another played who has been looked at (as per Alan Nixon’s Patreon), with the latter also drawing interest from Fleetwood Town.

These are also deals that don’t necessarily need to be struck soon, but with rival interest in Colloty, there may be movement on that one before the window slams shut.

1 of 20 Which EFL club has Billy Sharp NOT played for? Reading Rotherham United Doncaster Rovers Sheffield United

From incomings to outgoings, and there are a few key players in the Sheffield Wednesday ranks that are attracting interest.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is one who has been subject of continued speculation. His deal is up in the summer and, as per Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 09.01.23, 14:30), there has been a whole host of interest in his services.

Callum Paterson has also been strongly linked with a return to Hearts but Darren Moore has shown little interest in letting the versatile ace go. If another option comes in though, it would be interesting to see if the door opens for Paterson to return to Scotland.