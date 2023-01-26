Coventry City agree to sign out of favour Preston North End forward

Coventry City have agreed to sign Irish forward Sean Maguire from Preston North End, Football Insider has claimed.

Preston North End attacker Maguire has seen limited chances so far this season.

The 28-year-old has made just 10 Championship appearances thus far, missing out on Ryan Lowe’s matchday squad completely for the last seven games. Claims emerged earlier this month that the Lilywhites could open the door for him to move on.

Now, new reports from Football Insider have said Maguire is nearing an exit.

They state that the former West Ham United talent has agreed to join fellow Championship side Coventry City. Maguire will join the Sky Blues until the end of the season, bolstering Mark Robins’ attacking ranks after Martyn Waghorn’s exit and amid Matty Godden’s continued absence.

Maguire has managed 24 goals and 18 assists in 170 outings during his time at Deepdale, mainly operating as a number nine. He can play out wide or in a slightly deeper attacking midfield role too though.

A good addition for Coventry?

A proposed deal for Maguire would add some valuable cover and competition to Robins’ attacking ranks at the CBS Arena. He’s not been the most prolific of forwards during his time on these shores but he brings experience, versatility and mobility.

The Irishman is a different option to the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and will give Robins a new dynamic to explore.

His arrival would also provide a more natural partner for the Swedish talisman. Kasey Palmer has been playing in a more advanced role to almost partner Gyokeres recently, but Maguire is more experienced in doing so, giving Robins and arguably stronger option alongside their star striker while Godden remains sidelined.