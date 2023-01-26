Charlton Athletic man wanted in the Championship, report claims

Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Joe Wollacott has loan interest from the Championship, it has been claimed by the South London Press.

Charlton Athletic’s no.1 shirt looks to be up for grabs at the moment.

Wollacott was the go-to man under Ben Garner’s management but an injury has given academy graduate Ashley Maynard-Brewer the opportunity to stake his claim for a regular role, and he’s impressed in doing so.

That could leave Wollacott’s starting role in doubt, but now, it’s been claimed he’s got interest from elsewhere.

The South London Press has reported that there is Championship loan interest in the Ghanaian shot-stopper. It remains to be seen if the Addicks will allow the ‘keeper to make a loan move this month though as he nears a return from his finger injury.

Wollacott has been at The Valley since the summer, when he followed Garner to Charlton from Swindon Town.

Since then, he’s played 20 times, keeping five clean sheets.

Time will tell…

It will be interesting to see what stance Charlton Athletic take over Wollacott’s transfer fate, but it could be a risk letting him go even if Maynard-Brewer maintains his place as the starting goalkeeper.

Nathan Harness has been serving as the back-up to the Australian in recent weeks. He’s 23 now and has gained extensive senior experience out on loan but with the Addicks’ first-team chances have been few and far between.

It would be a big step up in opposition for Harness if he was to be called upon, and with Craig MacGillivray also gone, a move for Wollacott would leave Holden with just two senior goalkeepers. With the final days of the window upon us, this could be one to keep a close eye on.