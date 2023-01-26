Brentford set to take action on Halil Dervisoglu’s Burnley loan, report reveals

Burnley’s Halil Dervisoglu ‘looks set to be recalled’ by parent club Brentford, following the arrival of Lyle Foster at Turf Moor, reports LancsLive.

Foster completed his big money from from KVC Westerlo to Burnley yesterday. The striker arrives for a rumoured £8million fee and he’ll no doubt be utilised by Vincent Kompany in the second half of this Championship season, which looks set to end in promotion for the Clarets.

But for Dervisoglu, his time at Burnley looks set to come to a premature end. The Turkish striker joined on loan from Brentford last summer but he’s only featured six times in the Championship since, scoring once – Kompany hasn’t named Dervisoglu in a Championship squad since mid-December.

Following the arrival of Foster – and amid rumours that Burnley are closing in on the signing of Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi too – LancsLive say that Dervisoglu is set to be recalled by Brentford. Earlier in the season, reports claimed that Turkish giant Fenerbahce were keen on a potential loan move for Dervisoglu, but it remains to be seen what the second half of this season has in store for the Brentford man.

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

A failed move…

Dervisoglu arrived at Brentford during the 2019/20 season. But he’s only made six league appearances for the Bees so far, having struggled to settle down since arriving in England.

He’s now had several loan spells and none of them have really brought about many goals, so what Brentford might do with Dervisoglu next remains to be seen.

But he’s still a young player and his time at Burnley, whilst it’s not been successful, will still have given him a good experience, so not all is lost.

Burnley really look to be cementing their return to the Premier League with the signing of Foster and the likely signing of Obafemi too – the Clarets face Ipswich Town in the FA Cup this weekend.