Watford ahead of Blackburn Rovers in race to sign 23-year-old, but January move could fall through altogether

Watford are leading the race to sign Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous, says Edinburgh Evening News, but a move is currently on hold.

Porteous, 23, sees his Hibernian contract expire at the end of this season. A move in this month’s transfer window always looked likely for Porteous, who has so far been linked with Watford’s sister club Udinese, Blackburn Rovers, and more.

On Monday, reports revealed that the Hornets had made an offer to sign Porteous, but that the offer was more likely to be a pre-contractual agreement rather than a transfer offer to bring him to Vicarage Road this month. Edinburgh Evening News have now claimed that Watford are leading the race to sign Porteous but that Scottish international could now be kept at Hibernian until the end of the season, with Hibs boss Lee Johnson dealing with fresh injury concerns in his defensive ranks.

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson recently confirmed that his side have made an offer to sign Porteous, with Rovers currently sitting in 4th place of the Championship table and just a point behind Watford in 3rd.

Porteous looks destined to leave Hibs in 2023. A move in this month’s transfer window looked inevitable but now it looks like he could be kept at the club until the summer.

Still, an exciting move awaits Porteous, but the likes of Watford and Blackburn Rovers will have to wait and see what Hibs decide to do with the defender. It comes down to the injuries that Johnson has to deal with – if they’re not so serious then Hibernian could decide to cash in on Porteous this month, which means that Blackburn Rovers could have the advantage given the fact that they’re confirmed to have a bid on the table.

With Watford looking like they’ve made a pre-contract offer, they could miss out, unless Porteous is kept at Hibernian until the summer at which point he’d become a free agent anyway.

It remains to be seen what the final week of this month’s transfer window has in store for Porteous.