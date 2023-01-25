‘Watch this space’ – Gareth Ainsworth reacts to reported Wycombe Wanderers, MK Dons transfer talks

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has strongly suggested Sullay Kaiki could be heading for the exit door amid reported talks with MK Dons.

MK Dons were linked with a move for Kaikai on Tuesday afternoon. BBC Sport reporter Alex Howell stated talks were taking place between the Dons and Wycombe Wanderers and a deal could be agreed today.

💣 Sullay KaiKai is in talks to join MK Dons from Wycombe Wanderers. The deal could be agreed as early as tomorrow. — Alex Howell (@iamAlexHowell) January 24, 2023

The 27-year-old was absent from the Chairboys’ matchday squad as they defeated rivals Oxford United last night.

His involvement has been patchy for much of the season, playing just seven times in League One while wingers Anis Mehmeti and Garath McCleary have been in flying form for Ainsworth’s side.

Now, speaking with the Bucks Free Press, Ainsworth has been quizzed on Kaikai’s situation.

He said that while nothing has been agreed yet, he feels it will be best for Kaikai to get minutes elsewhere given the lack of action he’s getting at Adams Park.

“Watch this space,” Ainsworth said.

“Sullay is a great player, but he has probably suffered from the form of McCleary and Mehmeti in front of him.

“If we feel it’s the right thing for Sullay to get game time [elsewhere], we will entertain that. But at the moment, nothing has happened.”

Best for Kaikai?

Kaikai has been with Wycombe Wanderers since July 2021, joining after his contract with Blackpool expired. He was in and out of the side last season too but still managed a respectable return of two goals and seven assists in 22 outings.

However, minutes have been really hard to come by this campaign. As a result, it looks as though it could be beneficial for him to head elsewhere. Kaikai has proven himself as a threat at this level before, offering goals, assists and tricky footwork out wide.

He can operate on either wing or through the middle as an attacking midfielder and amid MK Dons’ struggles, he could really breathe life into Mark Jackson’s struggling squad.

It remains to be seen if a move away transpires though, with Ainsworth seemingly open to letting him head elsewhere.