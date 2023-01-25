Sunderland receive potential boost in pursuit of overseas target, but fresh competition emerges

Sunderland have received a potential boost in their pursuit for Andras Nemeth with the Genk striker apparently demoted to the youth squad, as per HLN News (via Sunderland Nation).

Nemeth, 20, is a young Hungarian striker who has been at Genk since 2016. So far this season he has 15 senior appearances in Belgium and has scored once in the league this year. The South African-born attacker can lead the line or play in behind the striker, and despite an unconvincing goal record, his potential is clear to see.

He has been linked with a move to Sunderland for a short while now, but it did first appear that Genk would let his contract run out meaning a free transfer in the summer looked likely. However, it has now been revealed that the striker has rejected another contract proposal and as a result has been banished to the youth squad at Genk. Elsewhere, Dutch reporter Bob Faesen is claiming that the race to sign Nemeth is between Sunderland and Hamburg.

1 of 15 Wout Weghorst joined Manchester United on loan from which Championship club this month? Burnley Sheffield United Watford Norwich City

Another hidden gem?

Sunderland are becoming known for signing youngsters who either haven’t fulfilled their potential, or are yet to be given a chance. Kristjaan Speakman’s transfer strategy is a breath of fresh air on Wearside but this signing could be the most important so far.

Sunderland currently only have Ross Stewart in the form of a natural striker and as discovered earlier this season, sometimes even having two isn’t enough. The Black Cats are desperate to add depth here before the window closes and failure to do so would possibly end their chances of a top-six push this season.

It’s quite easy to look at Nemeth’s goal contributions and disregard him, but when Stewart first joined Sunderland he had just nine in 40 in Scotland’s Premiership – nothing near the records he’s boasting today.

There are seven days left of the window and movement on Wearside looks almost certain. But until then, Tony Mowbray will be preparing his squad for a clash against Fulham in the FA Cup this weekend.