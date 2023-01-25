Stoke City set to seal loan deal for versatile attacking midfielder

Stoke City are set to sign Dijon FCO attacking midfielder Bersant Celina on loan until the end of the season, reporter John Percy has said.

Stoke City are hoping some fresh winter recruits can boost their chances of rising away from the relegation zone over the second half of the campaign.

On the whole, it has been a dismal campaign for the Potters. They’ve been floating above the relegation zone for much of the season but a much-needed win over Reading can hopefully be a turning point for Alex Neil’s side.

Now, claims have emerged of a potential incoming at the Bet365 Stadium.

Trusted reporter Percy has said on Twitter that Stoke City are poised to complete the loan signing of attacking midfielder Celina. He’s been on loan in Turkey with Kasimpasa but he will be recalled by parent club Dijon FCO and sent to the Potters.

#Stoke transfer news: former Manchester City and Swansea winger Bersant Celina is signing on loan from Dijon. The Kosovo international will complete the formalities of his move later today. Celina’s loan at Turkish club Kasimpasa cut short #scfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 25, 2023

Celina, 26, has previously spent time on these shores with Manchester City, Swansea City and Ipswich Town.

A creative spark…

Celina has proven himself as a creative threat in English football before, and his ability to play in a range of attacking and midfield roles will make him a useful acquisition for Neil and co.

He mainly plays either as an attacking midfielder or on the left-hand side. However, Celina can also operate on the right and during his time with Ipswich Town last season, he dropped into a deeper role in central midfield on occasions too.

His tally of 10 goals and 11 assists in 79 outings during his time with Swansea City shows he can chip in going forward from midfield, and that could make him a welcome addition for the Potters.

Stoke City have scored 33 times in 28 league games this season and if they’re to push up the table, they’ll need to provide much more threat going forward.