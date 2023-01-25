Sheffield United man training with European club ahead of potential move

Sheffield United youngster Nickseon Gomis is training with the Blades’ Belgian sister club Beerschot, it has emerged.

Sheffield United’s close link through owner Prince Abdullah has seen some of the Blades’ talents head to the Belgian side in recent times, and it seems as though defender Gomis could be the latest who makes that move.

He’s yet to make a breakthrough with the Blades and has tasted youth football as well as a loan with Bradford Park Avenue.

Now though, Yorkshire Live has reported that Gomis has linked up with Beerschot to train with the club. They also cite Gazet van Antwerpen in stating that he is with them on a trial basis, suggesting a move could come from his training stint with them.

French defender Gomis is yet to make his senior debut for Sheffield United but it seems the door could be open for him to gain more first-team minutes after his chance to train with the Belgian second-tier side.

Beerschot are 3rd as it stands, three points away from the top.

1 of 20 Which EFL club has Billy Sharp NOT played for? Reading Rotherham United Doncaster Rovers Sheffield United

Best for Gomis?

Of course it will be down to Gomis to impress with Beerschot if he’s to earn a move, but it could be best for his development to get some experience away from Sheffield United.

He’s not in the first-team picture at all at the moment and given that his Bradford Park Avenue loan is the only senior experience he’s gained thus far, it seems the right time for him to head elsewhere in a bid for minutes.

A move to Beerschot means the Blades will be able to keep close tabs on his development given the link between the two sides and hopefully, Gomis can return a better player if he does end up joining the club beyond the end of his trial.