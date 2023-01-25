Sheffield United hoping to beat PL and Championship clubs to signing of EFL youngster

Sheffield United have taken Rochdale youngster Ethan Brierley on trial, ahead of a potential swoop for the 19-year-old, claims Football Insider.

Brierley, 19, is a product of Rochdale’s youth academy. The young midfielder has featured 11 times in League Two this season, claiming one assist. But his side currently sit in last place of the League Two table and Brierley sees his contract expire in the summer, so his future at the club currently looks in doubt.

But as Rochdale threaten to drop out of the Football League, Sheffield United look set to move up and out of it, and they could take Brierley with them. The Blades – who currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table – have apparently taken Brierley in on trial, with Football Insider saying that Sheffield United are looking to beat a number of Premier League and Championship sides to the signing of Brierley ‘by agreeing a deal’ for the Rochdale man.