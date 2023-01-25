Rotherham United in talks to sign Huddersfield Town man on loan

Rotherham United are ‘in talks’ to sign Huddersfield Town midfielder Jon Russell on loan, claims Football Insider.

Russell, 22, has been exiled from the Huddersfield Town squad amid an ongoing contract stand-off. The ex-Chelsea man sees his current contract expire at the end of the season and he’s seemingly unwilling to discuss new terms.

He’s not featured for the Terriers since October now, having featured just seven times in the league all season – last time round, Russell made 20 Championship appearances, scoring twice. Earlier in the season, Rotherham United were linked with the Englishman, and now Football Insider say that the Millers are in talks to sign Russell on loan.

They write that the two Yorkshire clubs ‘remain locked in negotiations’ as they look to tie up a deal before the transfer window shuts next week.

Huddersfield Town currently sit in 22nd place of the Championship table; two places and five points behind Rotherham United in 20th.

1 of 20 Which EFL club has Billy Sharp NOT played for? Reading Rotherham United Doncaster Rovers Sheffield United

Russell to Rotherham…

Russell and Huddersfield Town are seemingly at an impasse with regards to the player’s future. But there’s no point in him sitting in the doldrums and so a temporary exit from the club this month seems like a good outcome for all involved.

And for Rotherham, they’ll be signing a really talented and dynamic midfielder on loan for their relegation battle, which might yet come back to haunt Huddersfield Town who are three points adrift of safety as things stand – Mark Fotheringham’s side though have taken seven points from their last four league outings.

The Millers have made some positive signings so far this month, with reports yesterday revealing that Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill was undergoing a medical with the club.

Rotherham return to action at home to Sheffield United next month, where they’ll look to extend their unbeaten run to three. Huddersfield Town meanwhile go up against Coventry City this weekend.