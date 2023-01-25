QPR talent set to complete League Two switch

QPR goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney is poised to join Walsall on loan, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

QPR shot-stopper Mahoney has been in and around the first-team picture at Loftus Road before.

The 21-year-old was called upon during a goalkeeping injury crisis under Mark Warburton’s stewardship last season and has been in and around matchday squads on occasions since then. However, much of his game time still comes in youth football, and it seems the R’s are keen for him to gain senior experience.

Now, as reported by Nixon on his Patreon, Mahoney is poised to head to League Two.

He states that Michael Flynn’s Walsall are set to bring the youngster in on loan as they bid to bolster their options in between the sticks. Owen Evans is the current Saddlers no.1, but given the lack of back-up, they’re in need of another option before the window slams shut.

Murphy looks set to be that new addition too, with a temporary move on the cards.

1 of 20 Which EFL club has Billy Sharp NOT played for? Reading Rotherham United Doncaster Rovers Sheffield United

Best for Mahoney?

After turning 21 last month, QPR will know that it is the right time for Mahoney to start playing more regular first-team football. He’s played twice for the R’s first-team before and has spent time with Welling United and Bath City, but a move to Walsall presents a step up on his previous loans.

The Saddlers have been a good club for developing young shot-stoppers before too. Brighton’s Carl Rushworth was a big hit while at the club last season and is currently spending the season in League One with Lincoln City.

QPR will be hoping Mahoney can follow in his footsteps as they look to maximise his potential.