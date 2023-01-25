Millwall lodge new bid of over £2m for prolific striker

Millwall have made a new bid in excess of £2m for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet, reports from Scotland have said.

Millwall are in the market for a new striker before the window slams shut next Tuesday and plenty of names have been linked with a move to The Den.

One of the latest mentioned is that of Scottish international Nisbet. He’s recently returned from a long-term knee injury and since then, he’s managed a thoroughly impressive tally of seven goals in six Scottish Premiership games for Hibs.

Claims of a failed £1m bid for Nisbet emerged on Tuesday evening but now, it is said Millwall have made an improved offer.

STV reports that the Lions have sent a bid worth over £2m including add-ons. Hibs are considering the sale of their talismanic striker with Championship interest growing in his services, although Millwall are the only ones to have lodged a bid at this point.

Over the years, plenty of talents from the Scottish leagues have made their way into the EFL after finding form north of the border. Nesbit would certainly fit in that category having been prolific almost everywhere he’s been so far in his career.

It was a slow start to his career with Partick Thistle but sine then, he’s been a prolific scorer for Dunfermline Athletic, Raith Rovers and most recently, Hibs.

His form has seen him pick up 10 caps for Scotland since his debut in March 2021 and now, a move to the Championship could be on the cards.

It remains to be seen how Millwall’s pursuit pans out though, with their latest increased bid now in the hands of Hibs.